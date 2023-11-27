Land that's spent around a decade vacant could be turned into housing

FIVE new homes are proposed to be built on land that has sat vacant for around a decade.
Bathurst Regional Council received a development application (DA) in October, 2023 proposing to building the dwellings across two blocks at 143 to 145 Durham Street.
Under the $1.9 million proposal, a row of four attached houses and a single detached house would be built and strata subdivided.
Each of the five homes would consist of two bedrooms, two bathrooms, a laundry, an open-plan kitchen, living and dining area, and a single-car garage.
One of the houses will have frontage to Durham Street and is proposed to have a setback of 1.5 metres to the front wall.
While the neighbouring houses are set back much further, at 12m and 7m respectively, the proposed 1.5m setback for the new development is consistent with other buildings on Durham Street, which range between 1.5m and 2m.
The Durham Street site falls within Bathurst's heritage conservation area, which includes examples of early architecture in Bathurst.
The Statement of Environmental Effects (SoEE), prepared by Roberto Bianco of GAT and Associates, notes that the development is architecturally sympathetically to the heritage area.
Mr Bianco said the development would "integrate into the immediate locality" and is consistent with the desired future character of the area.
"The development will maximise the potential of the site whilst maintaining a form and scale that is sympathetic to the neighbourhood in which the site is located," Mr Bianco said.
A Statement of Heritage Impact was also prepared to support the DA and found the overall impacts of the proposed development to the heritage significance of the area would be minor.
The development would also create more housing choice.
"The proposal will positively contribute towards housing choices in the area through the increased density proposed through this application," Mr Bianco said.
"The residential use of the land will not be compromised by the approval of the proposal. A short-term economic benefit will occur during the construction stage of the development."
The SoEE concludes with a recommendation to approve the development.
