WEAR your boardies to work on Friday, November 24, and help change a young man's life.
That's the request being made by Boys to the Bush who are asking all workplaces, schools and organisations to 'jump on board' and wear board shorts to work and school in a bid to raise funds to support the charities life changing work with disadvantaged and disengaged male youth.
The inaugural fundraiser will celebrate the positive role models in our lives and help raise funds to support the not-for-profit organisations work.
Boys to the Bush CEO Adam DeMamiel said the day is all about acknowledging people in our lives who help support us and make our home and work lives better places to be.
ALSO MAKING NEWS:
"Having someone you can turn to for guidance and support is important for all of us. Unfortunately, not all kids grow up with someone like that in their life. Boys to the Bush work with disengaged and disadvantaged boys to be that person, to help them become good young men.
"Our organisation lives by the motto of it being easier to build a strong boy than repair a broken man. Our mentors work with these young men to give them the tools, experience and guidance to make good decisions and basically become better people that make a positive contribution to their communities," Mr DeMamiel said.
Jack Doolan, who first got involved with Boys to the Bush when he attended one of their camps at 14, and now works for the charity as a mentor for other young men, said his involvement with them was life changing.
"I love seeing kids like me progress; it's like seeing a shadow get bigger," he said, adding that without the support of Boys to the Bush, he himself would have taken a very different trajectory in life.
Mr Doolan said in an interview earlier this year without the support of the organisation he would "be down a dark and narrow track of despair," he said.
Mr DeMamiel said by supporting 'All On Board Day', you're supporting Boys to the Bush mentoring programs that give boys the guidance, encouragement and self-confidence they need to navigate life's challenges with greater resilience. Boys to the Bush are helping build better sons, brothers, future husbands, dads and employees, making our communities a stronger, more positive place to be.
For more information on how you can get involved, and to access a fundraising kit, please visit https://getonboardbttb2023.raisely.com/
Reading this on mobile web? Download our news app. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you alerts for breaking news as it happens. Download in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.