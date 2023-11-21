PANORAMA PLATYPI under 14s are one game away from glory, after holding off a spirited Castlereagh outfit in Sunday's Western Women's Rugby League semi-final.
Played at Jack Arrow Oval, the minor premiers claimed a narrow 14-8 win, with Tilly Hancock, Kayla Philipsen and Jamie Jones all scoring tries for the hosts.
The hot conditions made things extra tough for the Bathurst club, who was forced to work for the win.
Platypi coach Kurt Hancock said he was thrilled to see the girls claim a win.
"It was a really good, a really good quality game too," he said.
"It was physical. The girls found out a bit about themselves.
"They had to put in their best effort for the entire game, which is probably the real positive part to take out of the game.
"It was probably wasn't their best game, but as effort goes across the board, everyone put in 110 per cent."
Platypi will now take on Wiradyuri Goannas in the decider, who knocked off second place Woodbridge 32-14 in the other semi-final in Orange on Saturday.
The last time Platypi and Goannas played, the Bathurst club trounced them 48-16.
Hancock is not expecting a similar result this time round.
"We did win pretty easy last time we played them, but they had a couple of girls out," he said.
"I know their key players are back and they played really well on the weekend, so it's going to be a tough one.
"There hasn't been too much in the competition, with no easy games.
"Our girls just need to embrace the day and have some fun. We don't need to make the occasion bigger than what it is."
Compared to the hot conditions that were on offer on Sunday gone, conditions for Saturday's grand final look a bit more pleasant, at least when looking at the mercury, with a high of 23.
Rain in forecast for the decider, however, so Hancock said ball control is crucial for his team.
Kick-off in the under 14s grand final is at 11.50am at Jack Arrow Oval.
Reading this on mobile web? Download our news app. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you alerts for breaking news as it happens. Download in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.