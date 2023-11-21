Western Advocate
Wednesday, 22 November 2023
Home/Multimedia/Footy Mulitmedia
Photos

Panorama Platypi defeat Castlereagh 14-8 in WWRL semi-final

Bradley Jurd
By Bradley Jurd
Updated November 21 2023 - 12:33pm, first published 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

PANORAMA PLATYPI under 14s are one game away from glory, after holding off a spirited Castlereagh outfit in Sunday's Western Women's Rugby League semi-final.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bradley Jurd

Bradley Jurd

Journalist at Western Advocate, Bathurst

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.