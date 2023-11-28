Juniors shine at Sofala Carp Blitz, helping to rid river of 500 pest fish

THE waterways around Bathurst are slowly improving thanks to the efforts of keen anglers in the region.
The Sofala Carp Blitz was held on November 18 and 19, 2023 and drew 245 registrations from people looking to spend their weekend fishing.
Carp blitzes are held in the Bathurst region as a way to remove pest species, specifically European carp and redfin, from the waterways.
These pests interfere with the native fish population, making it important to get as many of them out of the water as possible.
Money raised from carp blitzes is used to purchase native fingerlings to repopulate the rivers with.
The anglers who participated in the Sofala Carp Blitz caught 497 carp and 38 redfin.
Cameron Constable caught the most fish out of the adults, reeling in 43, while Jake Pollard was the adult to land the biggest carp, which weighed in at 7.05 kilograms.
A few youngsters also impressed at the carp blitz.
Brothers Tom and Archie O'Brien, aged nine and 11 years, together caught 64 fish, while eight-year-old Baxter Harvey caught 61 fish on his own.
Fifteen-year-old Dusty Squibb managed to catch 32 carp while fly fishing.
Secretary of the Sofala branch of the Central Acclimatisation Society (CAS), Colin Gordon, said it was great to see so many young people getting involved.
He knows from experience that they will be the future of the Sofala Carp Blitz.
"We started the event in 2009 and little kids are now grown up and bringing their own little kids to the event," he said.
An auction was also held to raise money for Boys to the Bush, with $3370 set to be handed over to the not-for-profit organisation that supports disengaged young males in the region.
Sofala CAS raised more than $7700 from the registrations, raffle and food.
"Sofala CAS will put $4000 towards restocking the Turon River and $4000 towards restocking the Macquarie River around Bathurst with the profits from this year's event as part of the Sofala CAS Native Fish Recovery Program," Mr Gordon said.
"The money will be matched $2 for $1 by NSW DPI via the Native Fish Restocking Program.
"This will mean $12,000 worth of Murray cod and golden perch will be stocked into the Turon and $12,000 into the Macquarie Rivers next season by CAS members to enhance recreational fishing for anglers."
