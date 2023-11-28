Western Advocate
Tuesday, 28 November 2023
Home/News/Latest News
Photos

Juniors shine at Sofala Carp Blitz, helping to rid river of 500 pest fish

Rachel Chamberlain
By Rachel Chamberlain
Updated November 28 2023 - 5:19pm, first published 5:09pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

THE waterways around Bathurst are slowly improving thanks to the efforts of keen anglers in the region.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

Login or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rachel Chamberlain

Rachel Chamberlain

Senior journalist

I have been a journalist at the Western Advocate since 2014.

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.