Ideal family home in the perfect location

New owners can enjoy the perfect blend of convenience and comfort in this immaculate home. Boasting a prime location and ideally situated in the established South Bathurst area, just a short walk from the iconic Mount Panorama, this property offers more than just proximity to motorsport excitement. It is also conveniently located near esteemed educational institutions including early childhood centres, primary and secondary schools, NSW TAFE and Charles Sturt University, so families can enjoy the ease of access to quality education.