Ideal family home in the perfect location

Western Advocate's Property of the Week, Friday November 24: 51 Violet Close, Bathurst:
Nestled on an elevated 770 metre square block in a quiet cul-de-sac, 51 Violet Close embraces timeless charm and views.
This cherished family home boasts a rare panorama and listing agent David Nicoll said that for the first time in 40 years, this haven with its full-brick embrace is offered to discerning buyers.
"Emanating an aura of timeless elegance, this residence overlooks a family park with views to the mountains," he said. "A testament to enduring craftsmanship, homes like this built with unwavering solidity, are a rarity in today's market."
New owners can enjoy the perfect blend of convenience and comfort in this immaculate home. Boasting a prime location and ideally situated in the established South Bathurst area, just a short walk from the iconic Mount Panorama, this property offers more than just proximity to motorsport excitement. It is also conveniently located near esteemed educational institutions including early childhood centres, primary and secondary schools, NSW TAFE and Charles Sturt University, so families can enjoy the ease of access to quality education.
Once you step inside 51 Violet Close, David said that you will discover a true family sanctuary. "There are generous proportions throughout from the smart kitchen equipped with gas cooking to the formal lounge, dining, and an invitingly spacious family room," he said. "Three well-appointed bedrooms, each with built-in robes, offer comfort and retreat."
The home also provides a neatly presented bathroom, accompanied by a separate toilet ensuring convenience, while a dedicated laundry boasts a second toilet.
Entertaining seamlessly transitions from indoor to outdoors thanks to a fantastic outdoor entertaining space which then flows to a private and tidy backyard complete with a vegetable garden and a convenient garden shed.
Year-round comfort is assured with a gas log fire, cosy wood heater, and the convenience of a split-system air conditioning unit. The ample under-house space houses an oversized single garage with a remote-controlled door and provides abundant storage.
Immaculately cared for and maintained, this home beckons its new owners to savor its classic charm or to infuse it with their personal touch.
