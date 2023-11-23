I would like to dedicate this week's mayoral column to the biggest event in Bathurst's museum history.
Yes, that's right, it's on everyone's lips.
The magical re-emergence - more a second coming that defies evolution and the impact of a big meteor 50 million years ago - of three plastic dinosaurs on our museum walls.
Bathurst Visitor Information Centre (BVIC) ran a social media competition shortly after the dinosaurs were installed based on who would be the first to find and photograph the three dinosaurs.
There were two winners who received family passes to the AFMM.
A new flyer has been created to promote the dinos, which will be distributed around town.
The flyer is based on the theme "Can you find all three dinos?", with the following clue: they love visitors, going fast and meeting other dinosaurs.
If you are looking for a fun activity to do with the family, grab a brochure from BVIC and go on a search for those dinos.
Bathurst was recently announced as host of the Koori Knockout in October 2024.
We knew that Bathurst was one of three options. I made it really clear to the Walgett Aboriginal Connection (WAC) that I wanted this in Bathurst and we had to do some serious negotiations on both sides.
The WAC came to the party in a big way, so we went for it.
It's great news for the sport and our community, with the event expected to provide a $6 million injection into the economy.
