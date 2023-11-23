Western Advocate
Friday, 24 November 2023
City looks merry and bright, but we know for many it'll be a quiet Christmas | Rural Notebook

By John Seaman
November 23 2023 - 1:00pm
The clouds roll in for much needed summer storms. Picture supplied
IT'S starting to fell like Christmas, but the festive season is going to be a lot quieter for many families as cost of living, much higher interest rates and the general downturn will cause a quieter time.

