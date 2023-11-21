Cancer doesn't stop for Christmas and neither does the Can Assist team

CAN ASSIST Bathurst will be able to bring a little joy to local patients battling cancer this festive season, after a successful Christmas luncheon fundraiser.
More than 120 people attended the event at the Bathurst RSL of November 16, 2023, and thanks to their generous donations the not-for-profit organisation now has an extra $3757 to support cancer patients living in the 2795 postcode.
Can Assist solely focuses on giving patients in the region as much financial assistance as possible, but it all relies on community donations.
That's why Can Assist president Gen Croaker says it is so important to have a strong community profile.
And the Christmas luncheon was a way to do this.
Ms Croaker said the luncheon wasn't specifically about raising money, it was about inviting the community to join Can Assist for a lovely meal and spreading the word about what the organisation does.
"What we really like to do is to keep our image out there, so the community knows we're still working," she said.
"We're totally dependent on community help. We don't get any funding from the government and we don't get any funding from the donations that go to Daffodil Cottage, even though we do liaise very closely with Daffodil Cottage because most of the claims come from there.
"We want to make awareness in the community so they know we're here and all the money we raise goes to the patients, none of it goes anywhere else."
Ms Croaker thanked the RSL for its wonderful hospitality and gave a huge shout out to all who donated some money.
Whether it's helping cover medical costs, electricity and water bills, or adding features to a patients house make their home a little more comfortable during their cancer treatment, all of the donations received are extremely appreciated by the Can Assist team and the residents who receive the financial help.
