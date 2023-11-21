Western Advocate
Wednesday, 22 November 2023
Cancer doesn't stop for Christmas and neither does the Can Assist team

Amy Rees
By Amy Rees
Updated November 22 2023 - 9:33am, first published 9:32am
CAN ASSIST Bathurst will be able to bring a little joy to local patients battling cancer this festive season, after a successful Christmas luncheon fundraiser.

