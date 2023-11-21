A senior police officer stationed in Western NSW has been charged over an attempt to solicit child abuse material.
Following a joint investigation by the Australian Federal Police and NSW Police Force's Professional Standards Command, a 37-year-old man was arrested on Monday, November 20, and taken to Dubbo police station.
The arrest follows an extensive investigation both agencies commenced in February 2023 into an incident involving a serving police officer attached to the Western Region.
The senior constable was charged with two counts of use carriage service to solicit child abuse material.
The officer was granted conditional bail and is due to appear before Dubbo Local Court on Wednesday, January 17, 2024.
His employment status is currently under review.
Reading this on mobile web? Download our news app. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you alerts for breaking news as it happens. Download in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.