Western Advocate
Wednesday, 29 November 2023
Home/News/Latest News

Plan B needed as costs more than double for long-awaited library upgrade

Rachel Chamberlain
By Rachel Chamberlain
November 29 2023 - 4:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

PLANS are up in the air for an extension to the Bathurst Library and art gallery building that would have finally made the disabled toilet completely accessible.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

Login or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rachel Chamberlain

Rachel Chamberlain

Senior journalist

I have been a journalist at the Western Advocate since 2014.

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.