Plan B needed as costs more than double for long-awaited library upgrade

PLANS are up in the air for an extension to the Bathurst Library and art gallery building that would have finally made the disabled toilet completely accessible.
$1/
(min cost $8)
Login or signup to continue reading
Bathurst Regional Council lodged its development application (DA) for an upgrade to the library and art gallery toilets in July, 2023.
The existing facilities are not only old, but don't meet the needs of all people with disabilities.
Disability advocate Bob Triming has previously highlighted the shortcomings of the disabled bathroom, saying that he cannot get his wheelchair inside the cubicle.
Other people with mobility aids might also find it difficult to access.
Plans lodged by council show an extension to the building in Keppel Street that would protrude out into the passageway leading from the car park to the entry.
The extension would house multi-stall bathrooms for men and women, as well as a separate disability bathroom and a gender neutral bathroom.
The plans also included an enclosed courtyard that would be accessible from the Bathurst Regional Art Gallery offices.
The development application has since been approved, but now council is being forced to rethink its plans due to skyrocketing costs and design complexities.
The director of Cultural and Community Services, Alan Cattermole, said the cost for the project has more than doubled.
"Cost escalation and the complexity of the design has seen over a doubling of the project cost," he said.
"The bulk and form of the design does restrict the flow of people from the car park to the courtyard area.
"This does not necessarily make it unsafe as such, but is not as open with full passive surveillance site lines as there is now."
Mr Cattermole also spoke about the issue at Bathurst council's ordinary meeting on November 15, 2023 in response to questions about the status of the project from Mr Triming.
The director said council was looking at the internal structure of the building as part of its review of the design.
When the Western Advocate approached him for more information, he did not rule out the possibility of abandoning the extension plans in favour of internal renovations.
"Council is reviewing internal design options and solutions before making a final decision," he said.
There is no timeline as yet for when the review will be finalised.
The upgrade to the library toilets has been called for by Mr Triming for more than a decade.
Without the work, he said people like himself won't feel comfortable visiting the library.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.