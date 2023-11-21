With one round to go before the semi finals, the Bingo Ladies have stormed to the top of the leader board.
Captained by John Bullock, the team hit the top after a brilliant victory over the Light Horseman side 8-4, on Saturday, November 18, in the Bathurst RSL spring competition.
Slugger believes his side are not getting too carried away and is just taking it match by match.
"We may be the new leaders but with one round to go the teams are neck and neck, so anything could happen," he said.
The second match was a cliffhanger with the Gunners side of Rod Schumacher, Kurt Booth, Brian Dwyer, Toko Tari and Kath Wilkinson defeating Team Lone Pine of Matt Tree, Andrew Tree, Dan McLeay, Markus Ronan and Caterina Stafford 6-all, 55 games to 54.
The Bathurst City Tennis Club held their club championships last weekend with the Eglinton Tennis Club sending in their big guns to do battle.
The players held their heads high with strong results in their respective events.
James Church was gallant in defeat being runner up in the open mixed doubles, while Jason Molkentin played some super tennis winning the A grade singles title.
However, the highlight of the day was the Iron Lady Allyson Schumacher and Slugger John Bullock taking out the A grade mixed doubles event winning 6-4 over Kurt Booth and Sophie Smith.
The Iron Lady and Slugger turned back the clock, playing some vintage tennis, leaving the crowd speechless.
The championship coordinator Andrew Mitton was pleased with the number of juniors and seniors that took part in the championships.
"It was so good to see a record number of players taking part in the juniors and seniors events on the weekend," he said.
"Bathurst has always had great depth in both juniors and seniors, with this weekend showing that tennis in Bathurst is soaring to a new level."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.