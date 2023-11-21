This is how much rainfall was recorded in Bathurst on Tuesday evening

BATHURST has been smashed by a quick burst of rain and thunderstorms on the evening of Tuesday, November 21.
According to Weatherzone, Bathurst received 14.8 millimetres of rain in the 24-hour period to 9am on Wednesday, with all the rain falling in a 90-minute period between 9.30 and 11pm.
It's the most rain recorded in a single 24-hour period in Bathurst since Thursday, October 5, which brought a massive 42.2mm of rain, only days before the Bathurst 1000.
It was the second biggest dumping of rain in a single 24-hour period since late June.
According to meteorologists, more rain is on the rain for Bathurst.
A late shower is expected on Friday, which could bring between 5-10mm, while there's possible showers on Saturday and Sunday that could bring 5-10mm on both days.
Up to 5mm could fall on Monday with a possible shower, before heavy showers on Tuesday that could bring 10-20mm.
Looking at the long term rainfall for Bathurst, it's likely the whole of next week will be fairly wet, right into the start of December.
