Western Advocate
Wednesday, 22 November 2023
Home/News/Latest News
Weather

This is how much rainfall was recorded in Bathurst on Tuesday evening

Bradley Jurd
By Bradley Jurd
Updated November 22 2023 - 10:55am, first published 10:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

BATHURST has been smashed by a quick burst of rain and thunderstorms on the evening of Tuesday, November 21.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bradley Jurd

Bradley Jurd

Journalist at Western Advocate, Bathurst

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.