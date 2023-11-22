All I want for Christmas: annual appeal spreads joy for those going without

WHAT started as a Kmart team member suggesting their store make donations to kids in need is now a nation-wide appeal.
Kmart Bathurst joined all stores around Australia and New Zealand on Thursday, November 16, 2023, in launching the 36th year of the Wishing Tree Christmas Appeal.
Kmart Bathurst operations manager Kiri Mierczak said hundreds of thousands of children in Australia are living below the poverty line, and this appeal is a way to bring them some Christmas joy each year.
All donations, whether monetary or physical gifts, are given to the Salvation Army for distribution to those in the community who are in need.
"Any way that we can help is absolutely phenomenal," Ms Mierczak said.
Given the rises in cost of living, electricity and the housing market, more and more Bathurst families are feeling the pinch.
Some are facing the daunting prospect of losing their homes due to rising rents or the owners selling, and the lack of rental properties available is only adding to the pressure.
No parent wants their child to go without during the Christmas period, which is why any donation people can afford it extremely appreciated by the Salvation Army team.
"The other day we had about 50 families come in that are really in need," Salvation Army welfare officer Stephen Barrott said.
"We'd like to thank Kmart for what they do for us. It helps everyone out."
Bathurst residents who want to help out can either make a monetary donation or put a present under the tree in the Kmart store.
For those not able to make it to the shop, donations are also accepted online at the Kmart Wishing Tree website.
The appeal runs until Christmas Eve, December 24, 2023.
