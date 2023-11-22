A crafty way to get your Christmas shopping done and dusted early

IT'S time to see the extent of Bathurst's creativity, and get some early Christmas shopping done at the same time.
Evans Arts Council will hold its annual Craft Show and Sale on Saturday, November 25 at Bathurst Panthers.
The event provides an opportunity for a wide variety of crafters to show off their handmade goods and make a few sales in the process.
Evans Arts Council secretary Shirley Walsh said a lot of the items would make great gifts.
"There are lots of patchwork quilts of all sizes, colours and designs, including baby change mats, bags of all shapes and sizes, knitted and crochet items, including toys, hand towels, coat hangers, novelty and Christmas items and much more," she said.
The show and sale will also feature a big raffle, displays, demonstrations and a make-an-offer table, where people can purchase items for a donation.
The event gets under way in the Macquarie Room of Bathurst Panthers from 10am and will wrap at 4pm.
Entry is by gold coin donation.
