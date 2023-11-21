Bowls report: All the action from the Bathurst greens

This was another great game of Lawn Bowls, as Skip. Paul Reece and John Fulton were leading six shots to nil over Skip. Ian Schofield and Jim Grives after the third end. Then Ian and Jim fought back to lead 11 shots to 10 shots after the 11th end. Paul and John scored two shots the 18th end to level the scores at 17 shots all with Ian and Jim, who scored three shots to be victorious 20 shots to 17 shots against Paul and John after the 21st end.