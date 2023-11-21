Bowls report: All the action from the Bathurst greens

By the Bowling Shark
What a great week at the Majellan. Club member Glen Urza travelled to Orange City to compete in the Zone Final for the Open Reserve Singles, unfortunately Glen lost by 10 shots. Great effort Glen.
This is how the week rolled.
Rink three: Merle Stephens (swing bowler), Val Zylstra and Peter Ryan were in a tussle against Merle Stephens, Louise Hall and Peter Zylstra. Team Zylstra was playing catch up and got within one point on the 13th (11-10) but went down in the end 13-11.
Rink four: Kevin Dwyer, Noel Witney and Michael Hall dominated the opposition of John Toole, Peter Drew and Kathy Evans. Team Hall was out to a 10-3 lead by the eighth end of play and went through to the end to win 15-8.
Rink three: Gayle Howard and Kerry Lucas were level pegging on the 12th (10-all) against Deb Cox and Graham Scott. With two ends played from there Team Scott snatched victory on the last end to win 13-11.
Saturday, November 18
Rink three: George Ballard, Darryl Shurmer and Paul Galvin were 3-all after four ends of play against Allan Clark, Peter Zylstra and Lacie Koszta. From the 10th end Team Koszta took charge of the match and ran away with the victory 23-13.
Rink four: John Bosson, Ted Parker and Hugh Brennan were amongst the points with the opposition of Ron Hollebone, Peter Phegan and Tim Pickstone. The scores were level on five occasions and the match came down to the last bowl with Team Pickstone holding onto the lead to win 21-20.
Rink five: Terry Clark (swing bowler), Peter Ryan and Noel Witney were up 8-0 by the fourth against Terry Clark, Jeff Adams and John Hobson. No matter how hard Team Hobson tried they just couldn't keep up and went down 22-15.
Rink six: Glen Carter and Greg Cross were 14 all after 17 ends of play against Rory Elphick and Shaun Elphick. The scores were level again on the last (16-all) which required an extra end to play with Team Cross winning 18-16.
Rink seven: Kevin Dwyer, Ron Hogan and Trevor Sharpham were in the box seat early against John Toole, Josh Roberson and Max Elms with a 12-1 lead by the seventh. Team Sharpham showed no mercy and went on to win the match 33-14.
Rink eight: Tiger Smith, Bob Charlton and Paul Francis was 10-all after nine ends of play against Goeff Thorne, Dick Graham and Peter Hope. Team Francis was not far behind for the rest of the match, with Team Hope winning 21-18.
Rink one: Terry Clark, Paul Jenkins and Jim Clark started off well against Bob Charlton, Kevin Dwyer and Peter Phegan who soon took charge of the match. Team Phegan took their time to get going but soon took control and won the match 21-15.
Rink two: Hugh Stiger, Robert Raithby and Peter Hope were in a battle to gain control against George Ballard, John Bosson and Max Elms. The lead was going between the teams and Team Elms was unlucky not to get the win going down 17-16.
Rink three: Tony Smith, Glen Carter and Shaun Elphick were 5-all after five ends of play against Bill Mackey, Dick Graham and Noel Witney. But from there the wheels fell off for Team Elphick who were soon 10 points down by the 12th (18-8). Team Witney winning 30-14.
Rink four: Allan Clark, Jake Shurmer and Tim Pickstone were also level on the 13th (12-all) against Geoff Thorne, Ron Hogan and Mick Foxall. The scores were level again on the 15th (13-all) and from there Team Pickstone won the remaining ends to win 27-13.
Rink five: Peter Ryan and Kevin Miller were 13-3 in front by the seventh end against Terry Chifley and Brian Hope. Team Hope struggled as they were stuck on three points for 10 ends of the game and Team Miller were too strong and won the match 28-11.
Rink six: Robert Thompson, John Mackey and Peter Zylstra was also a team that were struggling for points against Darryl Howard, Colin Pickstone and Peter Drew. Team Zylstra was stuck on four points for seven ends of the game giving Team Drew the win 28-7.
Rink seven: Athol Flanagan, Garry Cameron and Darryl Shurmer had the lead briefly against Graham Scott, Ted Parker and Greg Hallett who were up by 10 by the 16th (22-12). Team Shurmer tried to fight back but went down 22-21.
That wraps up the week at the Majellan, on a side note apologies to Team Elms last week who actually scored 11 points, not one (my mistake).
So until next week, be kind to each other, see you on the green and stay frosty.
On a magnificent Spring afternoon, Twenty - two Bowlers enjoyed a great afternoon of lawn bowling at Greens on William.
Green number two was used for the first time for many months. Being prepared by our president Garry Hotham, John Archer and many volunteers for our prestigious $10,000 Bathurst Carilion Fours Tournament, which will be held on December 1-2.
Game one, rink nine:
Beginning extremely well, Skip. Kevin Miller and Paul Rodenhuis after the eighth end, were leading 10 shots to four shots against
Skip. Robert Lindsay and Joe Young, who scored 11 shots to three shots to lead 15-13 after the 13th end. Then on the 17th end, Paul and Kevin scored a great six shots to be just down 19 shots to 21 shots. But, Robert and Joe finished the best to be successful 26-20 over Kevin and Paul.
Game two, rink 10:
After the 12th end, Skip. Jack Smith and Margaret Miller just led 10 shots to nine shots over Skip. Ian Cunningham and David Beale. Jack and Margaret scored a great six shots on the 15th end, then they led 20-13 over Ian and David, who took charge of the final ends scoring nine shots to be victorious 22-20 over Jack and Margaret after the 21st end.
Game three, rink 11:
By winning 16 of the 21 ends, Skip. Anthony Morrissey and Scott were always in command against Skip. Ian Shaw and Robert Keady. Anthony and Scott easily won 33 shots to 7 shots after the 21st end.
Game four, rink 12:
On the third end, Skip. Robert Bourke and John Martin scored one shot to lead three shots to one shot over Skip. Denis Oxley and Phillip Murray, who won the next seven consecutive ends to lead 18-3 against Robert and John, who were down five shots to 20 shots after the 14th end. They then won six ends to two ends, but Denis and Phillip were successful winning 23 shots to 17 shots after the 21st end.
Game five, rink 13:
Scoring one shot on the eighth end, Skip. Norm Hayes, Trevor Kellock and Jim Grives levelled the scores at six shots all with Skip. Ray Noonan, Annette Myers and Barry McPherson, who scored one shot on the 15th end, where the scores were 13 shots all. Then winning the last five consecutive ends. Team Hayes were victorious 26 shots to 16 shots over Team Noonan, after the 21st end.
On another extremely warm spring afternoon, 26 bowlers formed five games of social pairs and one game of social triples at the Greens on William. All games were played on green number one for the first time for a few months.
Game one, rink one:
In a game that was extended from 21 ends to 25 ends, Skip. Ray Noonan and Phillip Murray scored a handy five shots on the 10th end to lead 13-4 against Skip. Kevin Miller and Annette McPherson, who scored 10-3 to be just down 14 shots to 16 shots after the 17th end. Ray and Phillip then scored 12 shots to six shots to be successful winning 28 shots to 20 shots over Kevin and Annette, after the 25th end. Their winning margin of eight shots won Ray, Phillip, Kevin and Annette the Saturday jackpot.
Game two, rink two:
By winning the fifth end, Skip. Robert Lindsay and Margaret Miller, just led Skip. Bryan Bromfield and Robert Foster, 4-3. Bryan and Robert scored one shot on the 10th end to level the game at seven shots all with Robert and Margaret, who were just down 12 shots to 13 shots after the 19th end. Then both teams each scored four shots with Bryan and Robert winning a great game of lawn bowls by one shot, 17 shots to 16 shots over Robert and Margaret after the 21st end.
Game three, rink three:
Scoring two shots on the 11th end, Skip. Luke Dobbie and Paul Rodenhuis were just down seven shots to eight shots to Skip. Robert Bourke and Paul Rodenhuis. On the 17th end, Luke and Barry scored two shots to draw level with Robert and Paul at 13-all. They then scored two shots to level the score at 17 shots all on the 21st end, with Luke and Barry, then scored one shot on the 22nd end to be winners over Robert and Paul by One shot, 18 shots to 17 shots. Which was another great game of lawn bowls.
Game four, rink four:
Skip. Norm. Hayes and Louise Hall scored One shot to level the scores at four shots all on the sixth end with Skip. Michael Hall and Trevor, who scored 11 shots to three shots to lead after the 12th end 15 shots to 8 shots . They then scored 9 shots to lead 24 shots to eight shots against Norm. and Louise after the 16th end. Both Teams finished well, but Michael and Trevor scored seven shots to six shots to be successful 31 shots to 14 shots over Norm. and Louise after the 21st end.
Game five, rink five:
Combining very well, Skip. Denis Oxley, Daniel Prasad and James Nau were leading 12 shots to two shots after the seventh end over Skip.Garry Hotham, Joe Young and Judy Rodenhuis. Team Oxley then scored 15 shots to 10 shots to win 27 shots to 12 shots over Team Hotham after the 20th end.
Game six, rink six:
This was another great game of Lawn Bowls, as Skip. Paul Reece and John Fulton were leading six shots to nil over Skip. Ian Schofield and Jim Grives after the third end. Then Ian and Jim fought back to lead 11 shots to 10 shots after the 11th end. Paul and John scored two shots the 18th end to level the scores at 17 shots all with Ian and Jim, who scored three shots to be victorious 20 shots to 17 shots against Paul and John after the 21st end.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.