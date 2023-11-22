Wellington boys excited to play on Wiradyuri country next year

WIRADYURI country will host the Koori Knockout for the first time since 2018 and two Wellington boys are both looking forward to playing on their country.
Bathurst has been announced as the host of next year's knockout, which will likely be held at the Jack Arrow Sporting Complex and Ann Ashwood Park Precinct.
It'll be the first time Bathurst has hosted the event since 2011, but it's also the first time Wiradyuri country has hosted the event since 2018, when Dubbo hosted.
Wellington boys Kotoni Staggs, who plays for the Brisbane Broncos, and Justin Toomey-White, the current captain-coach of the Wellington Cowboys, are both expected to compete at the event in Bathurst next year, pending NRL commitments for the former.
Toomey-White, said he's looking forward to the opportunity of playing on Wiradyuri country.
"It'll be pretty special," he said.
"It's been a fair few years since it's been in Bathurst but the last time we [Wiradyuri country] had it was in Dubbo in 2018.
"To have family that will only have to drive an hour and a half to support us and be a part of the knockout, it's going to be very special."
Toomey-White made he's debut at the knockout in Bathurst back in 2011.
"I knew it was going to be the first of many for me," he said.
"We earned our stripes pretty early, to play grown men and our idols growing up.
"It's just going to be amazing to have it back on Wiradyuri country and have our country kids come down and support us."
Toomey-White played in this year's knockout on the Central Coast with Nanima Common Connection, a team that represented a number of families that grew up in a little village on the outskirts of Wellington.
It's a team that features not only Staggs but Penrith Panthers' Tyrone Peachey and Roy Ah-See.
Staggs was unable to play at this year's knockout, due to his grand final commitments with the Broncos.
If things don't work out in the NRL next year for him, there'll be no doubt he'll be in Bathurst representing his people.
"It's always good to be on your own land and country," Staggs said on the knockout coming to Bathurst.
"I'm looking forward to it. You can only imagine what it's going to be like when you get there.
"We'll see what happens in the NRL and whatever goes on there.
"If our season doesn't play out the way we want it to, obviously I'll be here.
Staggs' first experience at knockout was back in 2015 - when Dubbo hosted.
He had only just turned 16 and was three years off making his NRL debut.
