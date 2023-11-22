New rate peg offers Bathurst council a financial boost, but still 'falls short'

BATHURST Regional Council has been presented with the possibility of drawing in more than $350,000 in additional income, but it won't have much of an effect on long-term sustainability.
On Tuesday, November 21, the Independent Pricing and Regulatory Tribunal (IPART) released the rate pegs applicable to NSW councils in the 2024-25 financial year.
The rate peg is the maximum percentage individual councils across the state are allowed to increase their general income in a particular year.
IPART has reviewed its methodology for calculating rate pegs, with IPART's chair, Carmel Donnelly, saying the new way will "produce rate pegs that more accurately reflect the increase in costs for each council".
The rate peg takes into account employee cost increases, forecast inflation and council-specific changes in Emergency Services Levy contributions and population growth.
Bathurst council's rate peg for 2024-25 has been set at 4.8 per cent, which includes a population factor of 0.2 per cent.
General manager David Sherley said this was more than the council had anticipated.
"Our original forecast was at 3.5 per cent. With the rate peg set at 4.8 per cent, [it] gives us an extra 1.3 per cent, which equates to approximately $378,000," he said.
The announcement of the rate peg comes two months after Bathurst councillors resolved not to pursue an application for a special rate variation (SRV) for at least the 2024-25 financial year.
Council had been considering making an application, initially for a cumulative increase of 68.6 per cent over two years, in response to the difficult financial circumstances it was experiencing.
The COVID-19 pandemic, impacts of weather on infrastructure, and inflation were all cited when the potential application was announced in August, 2023.
A report by consultants Morrison and Low explained that, without an SRV, council needs to cut its operating costs by around $16 million per year and continue not to adequately fund its asset renewal to avoid running out of unrestricted cash.
While additional income via the rate peg is a positive for Bathurst council, it won't make a significant long-term difference.
"The impact on council's future sustainability will be very limited," Mr Sherley said.
He also said the new methodology, while an improvement, still falls short.
"Council welcomes the methodology as it will assist in covering some expenses," he said.
"However, it falls short of fully representing council's costs due to the significant rise in the prices of goods and services, far surpassing the rate peg."
Council is continuing to look at ways to make cost-savings in its budget for long-term sustainability.
