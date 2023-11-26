A time to give: Big W helping families enjoy the joy of Christmas

BIG W Bathurst and its customers are giving a little extra this holiday season, helping rural kids in need to have a Merry Christmas.
The annual Big W Giving Tree initiative has begun, with the Bathurst store teaming up with Doin It For Rural Aussie Kids to spread a little Christmas cheer this year.
Big W Bathurst store manager Ricky McCabe said the goal is to help as many local families as possible this Christmas, with so many people doing it tough.
"Taking part in the Giving Tree initiative is a way for our Bathurst store team, customers and our local charity partner to come together and support the families in our community who need it most," Mr McCabe said.
"For many, we know that the festive season can be a stressful time of year with a number of Aussie families finding it tough this year.
"The Giving Tree initiative is an opportunity for people to extend their gifting list to one extra person in need this year."
The initiative will run until Christmas Eve, December 24, 2023, with members of the community encouraged to place an unwrapped gift under the giving tree in Bathurst's Big W store.
All gifts will be donated to Doin It For Rural Aussie Kids, an organisation that supports rural Australian children doing it tough due to circumstances out of their control.
For those who want to help kids, but can't donate a gift, Big W will also be supporting five children's hospitals around Australia by selling $2 tokens to raise much needed funds for life-saving and life-changing programs.
Mr McCabe said even the smallest amount can still make a huge difference in the lives of kids around the country.
Whether it's a doll or a puzzle, or simply a single $2 token, Christmas is a time for giving and that's exactly what the Giving Tree initiative aims to do each and every year.
More information can be found on the Big W website.
