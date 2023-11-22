Western Advocate
Senior citizen charged after allegedly sending suspicious packages

By Staff Reporters
Updated November 22 2023 - 11:39am, first published 11:38am
A 72-year-old has been charged after allegedly sending suspicious packages to two Central West businesses.

