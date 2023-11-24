Western Advocate
Friday, 24 November 2023
Home/News/Latest News

A small donation this Christmas will help pets affected by floods and fire

JC
By Jacinta Carroll
Updated November 24 2023 - 3:57pm, first published 12:17pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

PETS affected by floods and fire will be among those to benefit from a nationwide fundraiser under way through Petbarn stores this Christmas.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JC

Jacinta Carroll

Editor

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.