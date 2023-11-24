A small donation this Christmas will help pets affected by floods and fire

PETS affected by floods and fire will be among those to benefit from a nationwide fundraiser under way through Petbarn stores this Christmas.
The Petbarn Foundation has launched its annual Tree of Hope Appeal, with the aim to raise $1.3 million to provide much needed support to 70 animal charities and the people who love and care for them.
All donations will go directly to Petbarn Foundation charity partners to provide support for people and pets across the areas of mental health, animal rescues, homelessness, and domestic violence.
Since 2014, the Petbarn Foundation's Tree of Hope Appeal has raised over $4 million of vital funds for charities including the RSPCA, Empower Assistance Dogs, Animal Management in Rural and Remote Indigenous Communities (AMRRIC), and Animal Rescue Cooperative (ARC).
In addition to helping the thousands of animals in rescues and shelters, funds raised from the Tree of Hope Appeal will be distributed to charities supporting pet owners who are homeless or facing domestic violence.
Ashley Fitzgerald, store manager of Petbarn Bathurst, said, as always, customers have been incredibly generous in supporting the fundraiser.
"Each year we do a fundraiser under Tree of Hope with all money going into the Petbarn Foundation, a charitable organisation which then disperses into multiple pet rescue organisations, disaster relief and special projects," she said.
She said just recently the foundation under took work at Westmead Children's Hospital.
"They recently did an area so that children's pets could visit while they were in hospital. They do a lot of work, they have a huge scope," she said.
And despite the tight economic climate people are facing, Ms Fitzgerald said customers are often making more than one donation.
"Customers have been really generous. Even in this economic climate, people have still been amazing," she said.
Ms Fitzgerald said, to donate, people can buy a bauble to either take home or place on the tree.
"We put their pet's name on the bauble," she said.
"People have been making multiple donations, some people donate every time they shop, some people donate $3 other people throw $10 on every donation.
"It makes such a difference, and they love coming in and seeing the bauble, looking for their pets names."
Richard Mussell, chief executive officer of RSPCA Australia, said the organisation is very grateful for the Petbarn Foundation's consistent and generous support.
"Their support helps us carry out our life-saving and crucial work across the country," he said.
"This year in particular, the Petbarn Foundation's Tree of Hope Appeal has helped the RSPCA deliver community outreach programs, provide much-needed services for people experiencing domestic violence, and help care for and rehome some of our wonderful senior pets.
"With over 94,000 animals coming through the RSPCA's doors every single year, funds raised from the Tree of Hope Appeal make a huge difference, so we say a big thanks to The Petbarn Foundation."
Donations for the Petbarn Foundation Tree of Hope Appeal can be made online at petbarn.com.au/treeofhope or by purchasing a $3, $5 or $10 bauble at all Petbarn stores and Greencross Vets nationally.
The appeal will run until Sunday, December 24.
