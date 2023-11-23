A sneak peek at the Bathurst Aqua Park ahead of opening weekend

A SUMMER of fun is about to begin at Bathurst Aqua Park.
The inflatable water park has returned for its fourth season at Chifley Dam, and the owners, Michael and Tracey Hickey, have shaken things up by introducing some never-before-seen elements.
The new park equipment came at a cost of about $60,000 and the investment is all in the name of keeping things interesting for patrons.
"If it's not changed around, it's the same thing every year," Mr Hickey said.
Set up has finished on the water ahead of the opening day, which is Saturday, November 25, 2023. The first session commences at 11am.
Mr Hickey said the new equipment includes an iceberg that you climb up, a see-saw, and a Ninja Warrior-style obstacle that you run through.
The elements are spaced out this year to incorporate more swimming into the aqua park experience.
"They're not just running on mats all the time. They've actually got to swim to different things to hop on things this year," Mr Hickey said.
Water quality has been an issue for the aqua park in the past, but at the moment Chifley Dam is looking pristine.
"The water is crystal clear," Mr Hickey said.
"Last year we had the flood and the water was very dirty, and this year we can see our anchor ropes three or four metres down in the water."
The aqua park staff will be doing their own water quality testing this season, in addition to the regular testing carried out by Bathurst Regional Council.
It will ensure that the park can respond in real time if there is a threat posed by blue green algae.
The aqua park has become a popular destination for Bathurst residents and visitors to the region.
It will be open every weekend through to December 16, 2023, at which point the park will open to the general public seven days a week for the summer school holidays.
Mr Hickey said there has also been a lot of interest from school groups, who get to make bookings for weekdays when the park is closed to the public.
And it's not just Bathurst schools that will be taking students there.
Schools from places such as Orange, Lithgow, Cowra and Gulgong will also visit the aqua park over the coming weeks.
"The school bookings get bigger every year for some reason, which is good," Mr Hickey said.
"... It works in well for them. It's like their end-of-year party."
For more information about the facility, visit the Bathurst Aqua Park website.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.