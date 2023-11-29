Some McHappy faces at annual Ronald McDonald House fundraiser

WHETHER it was by selling burgers, collecting donations or face painting, people were happy to give their time to support Ronald McDonald House.
McHappy Day was held on Saturday, November 18 at McDonald's retailers across the state, and the Bathurst outlet on Durham Street was among those participating.
It was all about raising money for Ronald McDonald House Charities (RMHC), which supports families while sick kids are going through treatment.
The Bathurst community is a strong supporter of RMHC and always gives generously when fundraisers for the charity arise.
For many, it's a cause close to their heart, having known families in the region who have utilised the service.
One of them is the McFarlane family, who have stayed at Ronald McDonald House in Sydney while youngest daughter Eliza was going through intense treatment for Leukaemia.
Ahead of McHappy Day, her mother Lisa McFarlane was encouraging people in Bathurst to come out and support the event.
