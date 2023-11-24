Efren and Rebecca Yonzon married at Bathurst Presbyterian Church

A COUPLE who met at a youth group in their teens have tied the knot at a wonderful wedding in Bathurst back in September.
Efren and Rebecca Yonzon (née Lee) were married at St Stephen's Presbyterian Church in Bathurst on Saturday, September 23, before they enjoyed their reception at The Convent at O'Connell alongside their friends and family.
Rebecca, the daughter of David and Alison Lee of Bathurst, was dressed in a stunning A-line lace dress with a train.
Her bridesmaids were Monica Carter (maid of honour), Anna Thomas, Michelle Lee and Fiona Ashton who wore sage green wrap sun dresses made in Ukraine.
Efren, son of Anthony and Desiree Yonzon from Bathurst, was supported by his groomsmen Ken (best man) and Keo Yonzon.
The couple originally met at a youth group when they were teenagers and would ultimately attend the same school.
They started dating last year and were engaged in February, 2023.
The newlyweds enjoyed a honeymoon in Tasmania enjoying Treetops Adventure, rock climbing, abseiling and cradle mountain.
Rebecca is a security guard and medical receptionist and Efren is an architectural and structural drafter.
