Western Advocate
Home/News/Latest News

Efren and Rebecca Yonzon married at Bathurst Presbyterian Church

Bradley Jurd
By Bradley Jurd
Updated November 24 2023 - 4:02pm, first published 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A COUPLE who met at a youth group in their teens have tied the knot at a wonderful wedding in Bathurst back in September.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bradley Jurd

Bradley Jurd

Journalist at Western Advocate, Bathurst

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.