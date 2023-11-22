RFS crews respond to two lightning-related incidents at The Lagoon

NSW Rural Fire Service (RFS) crews responded to back-to-back incidents at The Lagoon during Wednesday afternoon's stormy weather.
A call for assistance was received at about 1.30pm after a lightning strike caused a grass fire at a property on Lagoon Road.
NSW RFS Chifley/Lithgow Team operational officer Brett Taylor said crews put it out in under an hour.
"It wasn't very big. Crews were able to get it out relatively quickly," he said.
As they were wrapping up, they were then alerted to a potential structure fire at a nearby property on Bidgeribbin Road.
"A house was hit by lightning and the meter box on the side of the house exploded," Mr Taylor said.
He said there was no fire, but crews were investigating to make sure everything was safe before they left the property.
The two incidents occurred during wet and stormy weather on Wednesday, November 22, 2023.
Mr Taylor said it was quite common for lightning to lead to fires and other issues.
Lightning is hard to predict, so the best thing property owners can do to prepare is to have a fire extinguisher on hand at their properties.
"Certainly have a functioning fire extinguisher, one that can deal with electrical-type fires, so if your house does get hit by lightning you're able to act very quickly on it and make sure that it's put out very quickly," Mr Taylor said.
"Make sure it is a fire extinguisher that is electrical fire compatible, so like a dry powder type fire extinguisher or a CO2, because you wouldn't want to use a foam or a water fire extinguisher on an electrical-type fire."
To reduce the intensity of a grass fire, should one occur, people should ensure the area around their property is well maintained.
