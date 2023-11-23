Scholarship is a step towards studying neuropsychology

A KELSO High School student with plans to study neuropsychology has won a $500 scholarship.
Toorda Lovett, one of three students to win a Kelso High Alumni Scholarship, said she plans to use the money to go towards a new iPad, which she will use to achieve her goal.
"I'm currently studying in year 10 going into year 11, so I'm preparing for my senior years," she said.
"I plan to complete my HSC, and afterwards go to university at Wollongong do neuropsychology.
"I've always been interested in science. I like to understand why people are the way they are. Not the way they are morally, but the science behind it.
"So I'll use the money for a new Ipad, just to help to take notes and for my study."
Ms Lovett said she was incredibly grateful to be selected and have a chance at the prize.
"I'm very thankful, it's a wonderful opportunity," she said.
Fellow year 10 student Ronan Baker also won a $250 scholarship through the same program.
Mr Baker wants to study medicine at the end of year 12, and said he will put it towards an overseas trip he is taking with the school next year.
"I'm heading to Europe. I'm going with the school as part of history. We're going to Italy and Greece and a bunch of other places, so I'm very grateful to have been chosen for the scholarship," he said.
Kalinda Pitt, also in year 10, received a $250 scholarship.
"I'll use it to get school supplies and art supplies for school next year," she said.
Ms Pitt said, after she completes her schooling, she plans to go to university to further her studies and eventually become a human rights commissioner.
Former Kelso High School teacher Hans Stroeve congratulated the recipients.
He said the annual scholarship is funded by past students and teachers of Kelso High and is intended to contribute towards educational expenses.
"The recipient has to be a motivated and meritorious year 10 student who is going on to senior studies," he said.
"Due to the quality of the applications received this year, the selection panel decided to award one major scholarship and two secondary scholarships."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.