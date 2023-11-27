Swift honoured for her dedication to uncovering Bathurst's history

A BATHURST woman has been honoured for her dedication to uncovering more about the city's history.
Sarah Swift was awarded with the Bathurst National Trust's monthly heritage award on Monday, November 20.
The award came for the work she did in putting together her book 75 Treasures: Celebrating 75 Years of the Bathurst District Historical Society.
It was a project that Ms Swift began when she was volunteering with the Bathurst District Historical Society.
"I was constantly surprised and delighted with what I was finding and learning and wanted to share that with others," she said.
"I believe the collection here in Bathurst is of national significance and the stories associated with historical objects in regional areas contribute to the history of any nation as a whole.
"The histories of the objects that feature in the book were chosen not necessarily for their value or aesthetic beauty, but for their stories, how they fit into wider historical contexts and the social connection they have to our town."
Ms Swift had originally planned a social media post to celebrate 75 years of the trust, but it quickly became a much bigger project, which ultimately lead to the publication of her book.
Bathurst National Trust's chair Wayne Feebrey said the trust wanted to acknowledge Ms Swift for her work.
"This is not just for her book," he said.
"She's very busy with what she does. She's a mum and a school teacher as well.
"It's also unusual that she's a young person, because they don't usually have the time to do what she does.
"She does a fair bit of research with different community research groups."
