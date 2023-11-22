Western Advocate
Friday, 24 November 2023
Home/News/Court and Crime
Court

Mystery of the missing phone sparks wild street brawl

By Staff Reporters
Updated November 23 2023 - 8:39am, first published 8:38am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A man and woman have both been convicted in Orange Local Court for a street fight that began with a dispute over a missing phone.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.