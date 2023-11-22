Time to slug it out with the pear and cherry slug

For those who have fruit trees, especially pears and cherries, now is the time that the dreaded pear and cherry slug starts to appear, as if out of nowhere. They can also attack plums, apricots, apples and quinces, but are generally not quite so problematic on these trees. The slugs are tiny at first, but grow quickly as they skeletonise the leaves of these trees.
They are the larvae of the black sawfly, and left untreated for a year or two can actually kill a tree. The life cycle of the sawfly is that the adult lays eggs in the leaf, which become slug-like larvae. After feeding on leaves, the larvae drop to the ground and dig into the soil, where they pupate. Adults emerge and fly to the leaves to lay more eggs.
There are two generations a year; the first larvae appearing on trees in early summer. These become adults in December and January. The second generation is usually more of a pest than the first, more numerous and widespread. Some of the larvae over-winter underground to emerge the following spring to start the cycle again.
You can kill them when they first appear by squishing them, or turning a strong hose on them to wash them off. If they become too numerous you can make sure you are upwind and fling wood ash (if you have a wood fire), chalk or flour over the leaves which dries them out and they shrivel and die. You can also try a spray of pyrethrum. However, it can be time consuming trying to find as many slugs as possible to prevent a massive outbreak.
As the old saying goes, prevention is often better than cure. If you spread a thick layer of paper/cardboard and mulch around the tree during winter, it largely prevents the emerging adults from actually getting out of the ground in early spring. If you then make sure you kill all the slugs from the first wave that do appear, you prevent the second, more destructive wave from happening at all.
If you would like to learn more about sustainability in the garden you could join the sustainable gardening group hosted by Greening Bathurst. Just email Greening Bathurst at greeningbathurst@gmail.com and mention that you would like to know more about the gardening group, and someone will be in touch.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.