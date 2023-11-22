Time to slug it out with the pear and cherry slug

You can kill them when they first appear by squishing them, or turning a strong hose on them to wash them off. If they become too numerous you can make sure you are upwind and fling wood ash (if you have a wood fire), chalk or flour over the leaves which dries them out and they shrivel and die. You can also try a spray of pyrethrum. However, it can be time consuming trying to find as many slugs as possible to prevent a massive outbreak.