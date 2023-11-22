Western Advocate
Time to slug it out with the pear and cherry slug

By By the Sustainable Gardening Group of Greening Bathurst
Updated November 23 2023 - 11:39am, first published 10:30am
For those who have fruit trees, especially pears and cherries, now is the time that the dreaded pear and cherry slug starts to appear, as if out of nowhere. They can also attack plums, apricots, apples and quinces, but are generally not quite so problematic on these trees. The slugs are tiny at first, but grow quickly as they skeletonise the leaves of these trees.

