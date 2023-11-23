Here's how much rain Bathurst will be getting in the coming days

BATHURST'S wet spell is set to continue, with more rain forecast for the city in the coming days.
In the 48 hours to 9am on Thursday, November 23, the city had received 24.8 millimetres of rain in its official rain gauge at the Bathurst Airport.
That included 14.8mm to the 24 hours to 9am on Wednesday, and 10mm during the following time period.
According to Weatherzone, heavy rain is expected to fall in Bathurst on Friday, November 24, with an 80 per cent chance of anywhere between 10-20mm.
A possible thunderstorm has been forecast for Saturday and there's an 80 per cent chance of 5-10mm of rain falling.
On Sunday, a possible shower has been forecast, but it may only bring up to 5mm of rain, which is the same for Monday.
Rainfall is set to increase on Tuesday next week, with a late shower having a 90 per cent chance of 5-10mm.
Wednesday, November 29, will bring heavy showers and a 90 per cent chance of 10-20mm of rain.
That means Bathurst could receive up to 70mm of rain between November 24-29.
Weatherzone's long term rain forecast indicates the wet weather is likely to continue until early December.
