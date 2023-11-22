On The Tee: Abbott and Curran combine to take A grade title

The weekend just gone saw the second and final round of the Men's Foursomes Championship with Paul Abbot and Julian Curran combining well to take out A grade with a score of 169 just three shots ahead of the very steady pairing of Mick Locke and Graham Thorne on 172.
B grade was even closer with steady performances coming from eventual winners Bill Casey and Ray Stapley with a great score of 158 and just edging out another solid performance from Kelvin Cooke and Beau Fitzpatrick by just 2 shots on 160.
Grant Bowman and youngster Jackson Davis kept nipping at their heels with a final score of 165 for third.
In C grade, the trophy was claimed by seasoned performers Roger Sparke and Terry Dwyer with a very respectable 191 ahead of father-son duo Craig and Calvin Windus on 195 who finished a further four shots ahead of Robert Brown and Peter Heffernan.
Well done to all players in what usually proves to be a very difficult competition.
In other results this past week, Thursday competitions had some very good and close scoring.
In the ladies competition, Vicki Edwards played to her handicap taking the honours with 36 points from Gabby Volk on 35 and Lyn Cameron on 34.
In the men's A Grade Andre Schuster picked up first place with a solid seven under his handicap score of 43 points from the inform Grant Bowman on 40 and the ever-consistent William Davis on 37 with Darryn Bruce collecting the scratch with 33 points.
B results were a win for Gary Miles also with 43 points from Sam Gale on 41 and Martin Everett on 40.
Geoff Purcell picked up the individual scratch with 22 points.
The 2BBB went to Alex Smith and Gary Miles with 52 points. Great score lads.
Doug Collins and Paul Smith came in second with 49 points while Darryn Bruce and Andrew Schuster picked up the scratch with a solid 39 points.
The Ball Sweep for Thursday went back to 35 on a countback and 44 on a count back in the 2BBB.
Saturday saw more hot scoring with the ladies competition being taken out by Jan Roughley on 35 points in a three-way countback with junior champion Maiv Dorman and Barb McCreery filling the podium.
A Grade individual results in the Men's comp saw Dick Northey smash his handicap with 41 points with Mick Fitzgerald and Darren Smith close behind on 39 points each for the minor placings, while 35 points was the best Scratch score from Justin Sutton.
B Grade was taken out by Phil Pittaway with a scorching individual score of 42 points from inform junior Calvin Windus on 39 points who had a big weekend showing dad how it is done ahead of their strong showing in the Foursomes the next day.
Paul Strik finished 3 rd with a very solid 39 points and Owen Moss picked up the scratch with 21 points.
The 2BBB went to that Father son team, Craig and Calvin Windus with 48 points and a close second went to Chris Kelly and Mark Hilderbrandt with 47 points.
The 2BBB scratch was taken out by Justin Sutton and Darren Smith with a 4 under par 40 points.
Again the individual ball sweep went to 35 points on a countback and the 2BBB to 43, also on a countback.
