Friday, 24 November 2023
On The Tee: Abbott and Curran combine to take A grade title

By Bathurst Golf Club
November 23 2023 - 10:25am
The weekend just gone saw the second and final round of the Men's Foursomes Championship with Paul Abbot and Julian Curran combining well to take out A grade with a score of 169 just three shots ahead of the very steady pairing of Mick Locke and Graham Thorne on 172.

