A trip to the service station sees disqualified driver fined $1800

BEING caught driving to a service station to get fuel has cost a disqualified driver $1800.
Scott Joseph Behan of Roxburgh Drive, Kelso was absent at Bathurst Local Court on November 22, 2023 when his solicitor entered a plea of guilty on his behalf to a charge of driving while disqualified.
Court documents state police were patrolling Boyd Street in Kelso about 1.50pm on October 8, 2023 when they spotted a blue Mazda 3 travelling north.
Police turned their warning devices on before they stopped the car - driven by the 35-year-old - on Sunbright Road in Kelso.
Behan was asked for his licence, before police discovered he had been disqualified from getting behind the wheel for three months following a driving with drug charge on August 22.
The court heard Behan told police that he was only driving to a service station to fill a jerry can with fuel.
Contrary to court documents, which outlined how Behan was driving to get fuel, solicitor Shane Cunningham told the court his client had put new shock absorbers in the vehicle and drove it around the block to check they were properly installed.
"It was foolish," Mr Cunningham said.
Magistrate Elizabeth Ellis told the court she was "disappointed" by Behan, and warned that "any more matters of this nature will mean an alternative to imprisonment would have to be considered".
Behan was convicted and fined $1800.
He was also disqualified from driving for six months.
