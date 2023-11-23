Western Advocate
A trip to the service station sees disqualified driver fined $1800

By Court Reporter
Updated November 24 2023 - 8:10am, first published 8:00am
BEING caught driving to a service station to get fuel has cost a disqualified driver $1800.

