Western Advocate
Tuesday, 28 November 2023
Man flips middle finger to cops in desperate bid to hide drug relapse

By Court Reporter
Updated November 26 2023 - 10:02am, first published 10:00am
A MAN who flipped the middle finger to police as he tried to avoid getting busted driving with drugs has told a court he is "disgusted" in himself.

