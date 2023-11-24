Driving home local content with young voices like Aston Hornery's | Tuned In

THE Community Drive program on 2MCE is all about showcasing local voices and local stories.
One of the local voices recently featured on the show through our Youth Radio Project is Aston Hornery.
Aston is a year 10 student from St Stanislaus' College who has been involved with 2MCE through Project Inspire, an advanced learning program offered by the college.
Aston has learned about radio operations both behind the scenes and on air, developing skills in writing, presenting, and how to structure an interview, segment and program.
He has been mentored by communications lecturer Michelle O'Connor and Youth Radio coordinator Faith Hanstock.
Aston is now presenting local news and community information alongside co-host Faith in Community Drive each Thursday from 4pm.
"I've enjoyed being able to share news and what's happening in the community and connecting with new people in Bathurst," Aston said.
He has been an "amazing" addition to the station.
"Aston is a fabulous example of the amazing young people we have coming into the station," Faith said.
"Having him as co-host on Community Drive each week is a lot of fun and you can hear it in the show."
After connecting with 2MCE, Aston is considering a future career in the media industry and has also been trying his hand at sports broadcasting with work experience supporting a women's cricket match and at the Bathurst 1000.
Aston encouraged other young people to try out community broadcasting.
"Definitely get involved and have a go. It's an amazing opportunity to challenge yourself with new experiences and have fun along the way," he said.
The 2MCE Youth Radio Project is funded by the Department of Regional NSW.
If you are a young person interested in trying out radio production and presentation, contact the station by email 2mce@csu.edu.au or telephone 6338 4790.
