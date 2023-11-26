Bad case of déjà vu: Man busted snubbing the law for a second time

A RANDOM trip to a service station ended in a charge for a man, who was busted driving illegally for the second time.
Jason Lulu, 25, of White Rock Road, White Rock pleaded guilty by audio link to Bathurst Local Court on November 22, 2023 to a charge of driving without ever being licensed.
Court documents state Lulu was behind the wheel of a silver Holden Commodore heading west along Sydney Road in Bathurst about 1pm on October 5, 2023.
As he drove past police, their automated number plate recognition software alerted officers to Lulu's vehicle being unregistered.
Police patrolled for the vehicle after losing it, before they soon spotted Lulu leaving a service station on the Great Western Highway.
He was then stopped by police as he turned into 7-Eleven.
The court heard Lulu gave police a Vanuatu identification card number and said he was a learner licence holder.
But a check in the police and RMS system showed he had never held a licence in any state or territory of Australia.
He had also previously been charged with the same offence on February 2, 2023.
A self-represented Lulu dialled into the courtroom by mobile phone during sentencing to confirm his plea.
Magistrate Elizabeth Ellis disqualified Lulu from getting a licence for three months and fined him $400.
