What treasures will you find at Quota's garage sale this Saturday?

WHAT treasures will you find at Quota's garage sale?
That's the question on everyone lips as the charity prepares for one of its biggest fundraising events for the year.
Quota Bathurst's president Sally Moore said the organisation is hoping for a good response from the public.
She said members have been busy preparing for the pre-Christmas garage sale, which is being held at 148 Rankin Street on Saturday, November 25, with a 9am start.
And with one person's trash often being another person's treasure, Ms Moore said it will be well worth a look around.
"There will be many articles available, including garden lattice and other timber, pots, shelving and a variety of cables and connections ideal for the hobby enthusiast," she said.
"As well there will be quality clothing, jewellery, household goods too numerous to mention, books and children's toys."
Cash and EFTPOS will be available on the day, with all proceeds going to Quota Bathurst, for distribution to local charities.
Ms Moore said, over the years, Quota has helped many Bathurst charities, including Wattle Tree House, Daffodil Cottage, Central West Women's Health, the PCYC, and CanAssist, as well as local schools through a speech therapy program.
Quota committee member Judy Cannon said the real beauty of the garage sale is that all the money raised stays in the city to help people who need it.
"Money raised goes to local charities. We always support local people who need it the most, whether it be schools, Wattle Tree House, CanAssist or Daffodil Cottage," she said.
"Money we raise is always kept locally, which is the beauty of it.
"All the goods [to be sold] are donated by local members and they are quality items."
