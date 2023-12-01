Western Advocate
Saturday, 2 December 2023
Home/Multimedia/Footy Mulitmedia
Our People

End of an era: Dwyer hands over the harness racing reins after 17 years

Amy Rees
By Amy Rees
Updated December 1 2023 - 5:01pm, first published 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A NEW chapter is beginning at the Bathurst Harness Racing Club, with a fresh face now leading the team.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

Login or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Amy Rees

Amy Rees

Journalist

Journalist at the Western Advocate in Bathurst since May, 2021.

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.