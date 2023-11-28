Former dealer spared jail after he was caught with drugs at pub

A CONVICTED drug supplier has narrowly escaped a second stint behind bars after he was busted with two bags of magic mushrooms at a pub.
$1/
(min cost $8)
Login or signup to continue reading
Brayden Ian North, 30, of McGrath Street, West Bathurst was sentenced in Bathurst Local Court on November 22, 2023 for having illegal drugs.
North had initially pleaded not guilty to the possession charge, but changed his plea at a hearing on November 3 with police dropping a related supply offence.
Court documents state police were doing a business inspection at the Kings Hotel in George Street, Bathurst about 7.30pm on December 23, 2022.
Whilst walking past North, a drug detection dog gave a positive indication for drugs.
Police and the dog's handler introduced themselves to North, who explained he used cocaine in the past.
North was taken to a private area where the dog gave a second positive sign.
He was searched by police, who found two small clear resealable bags of mushrooms in his shorts.
Court documents state North was "possibly" holding the drugs for another person, but kept saying "I don't know" when asked for more information.
The drugs were seized and sent for forensics.
On April 5, a drug analysis confirmed North had a bag of 1.1 grams of psilocybin - which is found in magic mushrooms - and 0.99 of the same substance in the other.
North's solicitor Ms Labanc told the court that her client admits he "should've known better", but maintained he was only holding the drugs for a friend.
Magistrate Elizabeth Ellis approached North's explanation with great scepticism and said it was a convenient excuse for someone with a history of drug possession and supply.
"I'm often told it's not someone's drugs," Ms Ellis said.
"I would've dearly hoped your full time prison stint would have encouraged you to have nothing else to do with drugs."
North was placed on a "severely restricted" 15-month intensive correction order, with the condition he has no drugs or alcohol for the entire period.
He must also do 200 hours of unpaid community service work.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.