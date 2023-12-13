Western Advocate
Home/News/Latest News

Five bushwalks in the Bathurst region to check out this summer

Bradley Jurd
By Bradley Jurd
Updated December 13 2023 - 11:10am, first published 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

THE weather is warming up, the days are longer and the Christmas holidays are just here, so there's no better chance to get outside and enjoy a nice walk.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

Login or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bradley Jurd

Bradley Jurd

Journalist at Western Advocate, Bathurst

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.