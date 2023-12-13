Five bushwalks in the Bathurst region to check out this summer

THE weather is warming up, the days are longer and the Christmas holidays are just here, so there's no better chance to get outside and enjoy a nice walk.
$1/
(min cost $8)
Login or signup to continue reading
There's plenty of terrain to transverse across the Central West, with some near Bathurst but others require a bit of a drive to get there.
We've put together five essential walks you need to try this summer.
Located south of Oberon, Kanangra-Boyd National Park is a 68,660-hectare national park that is home to the Thurat Spires, Kanangra Walls, Mount Colong, and three waterfall systems.
It's also home to plenty of bush walking tracks.
One of them is the Kanangra Waterfall walk, which offers fantastic views of the cascading water at Kanangra and Kalang Falls.
From the Kanangra Walls carpark, follow the lookout walk before diverging off on to Waterfall walk's path.
As this is located over 30 minutes south of Oberon and over an hour from Bathurst, it's best to come with a few friends and plenty of water, just in case you get lost.
Unlike the rest of the locations on this list, Boundary Road Reserve is actually in Bathurst.
Only five minutes from the CBD, Boundary Road Reserve is accessible via the Vietnam Veteran's Park.
Comprising of 80 hectares of rehabilitated bush land, Boundary Road Reserve is a community managed land restoration project right on the edge of Bathurst.
There are two walking trails through the reserve starting with the John Cousins walking trail at the main entrance by the car park, with the Kangaroo Plains joining on as an optional loop at the midway point of the trail.
Located roughly three kilometres south of Tarana, Evans Crown is iconic for its spectacular granite formations.
At its summit, Evans Crown reaches 1104 metres above sea level, providing stunning views of the surrounding area.
There's plenty of places to rock climbing as well.
Although be mindful when heading out that camping is not permitted.
Located just 30 minutes outside of Bathurst, the Wambool Nature Reserve is a great spot to go bush walking.
With two signed walking tracks this reserve can make a great day out for birdwatchers with over 50 species sighted.
Each track will take about 30 minutes one way, or can be looped via the link trail for a one hour loop.
Access to the reserve is via the official walking tracks, and no pets or camping allowed within the reserve.
The Jenolan Karst Conservation Reserve is home the oldest cave system in the world, in the Jenolan Caves.
But the reserve offers opportunities for walking, bird watching and wildlife spotting.
The main walk is the Jenolan River walking track, which takes in Blue Lake, waterfalls, bridges and Jenolan Caves' hydro-electric heritage.
Starting from the eastern side of Grand Arch the track provides great views looking back up to Carlotta Arch, as it traces the edge of beautiful Blue Lake.
Continue beyond the lake's weir, following the Jenolan River through woodland downstream. Detour to the bottom of the small waterfall and swimming hole.
For a shorter walk, return to Grand Arch or follow the track further downstream along the hillside to reach the old Jenolan Hydro Electric Power Station and picnic area.
Tips to safe when bushwalking
It's best not to walk alone - take a friend or a family member along with you. It's best to walk in groups of three or more people, if something happens then you might need to wait with the injured person while the other gets help.
Take plenty of water and food for the walk - be prepared for anything that may happen when you are in the bush
Use sunscreen, wear a hat and suitable clothing. Make sure you take a first aid kit.
Make sure you wear comfortable shoes
Stay on the track.
Watch out for snakes during the hotter months.
Tell someone where you are going - give them the route and location and tell them about any medical conditions and when you expect to be back. Make sure you then check in when you return.
The NSW Police and the NSW National Parks and Wildlife service provide bushwalkers in the Blue Mountains and Kosciuszko National Park with a free loaned personal locator beacon. Find out more here and how to complete a trip intention form in these area.
Visit www.nationalparks.nsw.gov.au to check for any alerts and park conditions around the state. Also check weather forecasts.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.