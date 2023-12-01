Arvo cruise with container full of drug spells $800 fine for man

A MAN has been fined $800 after he was busted driving around Bathurst with a container full of drugs.
$1/
(min cost $8)
Login or signup to continue reading
Ryan Tindall, 25, of Stewart Street, Bathurst was convicted in his absence at Bathurst Local Court on November 22, 2023 to possessing a prohibited drug.
Court documents state police were doing patrols of the West Bathurst area about 4pm on October 5, 2023 when they saw a white Nissan Navara and stopped it.
Police approached the vehicle and saw Tindall in the driver's seat.
He was asked for his licence before police suspected he or his passenger had drugs.
The court heard police searched the car and found a small plastic container in a small black bag on the back seat with 2.25 grams of cannabis leaf.
Magistrate Elizabeth Ellis read the charge against Tindall - who failed to appear - aloud in court before she found it proved.
Ms Ellis also noted Tindall had no prior drug related matters on his record.
Tindall was convicted and fined $800.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.