Carols by Candlelight organisers working quick to action their plan B

BATHURST'S beloved Christmas event is on the move to a new venue after Machattie Park was forced to close due to the overwhelming number of bats in the trees.
Mitchell Conservatorium, the organiser of Carols by Candlelight, confirmed the event will shift to Victoria Park, the home of the Adventure Playground.
Andrew Smith, the executive director of Mitchell Conservatorium, said it was disappointing to have to leave Machattie Park, but he understands the decision to close the park.
"There's nothing we can do about it, it was a safety issue. There's branches coming down from the weight of the bats," he said.
"As disappointing as it is - it's a very nice park, with nice shade and nice gardens - the important thing is we're going to be able to put the event on and it's going to be a safe event without the risk of someone being injured from a falling branch."
It was a "fairly tough negotiation" to arrange the new venue, but it has meant the event can go ahead on the same date as originally planned, December 10, 2023.
Victoria Park does present some challenges for the organisers, who are used to the convenience of three-phase power and the rotunda in Machattie Park, but they are making it work.
"We've had to look at staging. We're getting generators in," Mr Smith said.
"Then we had to do a traffic management plan, because it's in a residential area, so we have to organise traffic diversions.
"We've got a lot to do in a very short space of time, as well as organise the music and the program, but we're working on it flat out at the moment."
A positive of the new venue, though, is Victoria Park is a "natural amphitheatre", making it easier for the audience to enjoy the carols.
"Probably in terms of visuals and sizing of the stage, it's probably better than Machattie Park because of that," Mr Smith said.
And there will be plenty for the audience to see, with Mitchell Conservatorium coming up with a great pool of regional talent to perform carols on the night.
Among them will be the Bathurst City RSL Concert Band, Mitchell Conservatorium's big band, Mitchell Young Voices, Alana Datt, Janelle Lindsay, Felicity McKellar and Toby Gough.
Carols by Candlelight is a free event and Mr Smith looks forward to everyone coming along to join in the festive celebration.
"It hasn't been an easy year for a lot of people," he said.
"It's been a tough one, so if we can spread a bit of joy and cheer in a community setting where everyone's imparting a bit of good will, I think that's a nice thing to do."
