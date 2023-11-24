Western Advocate
Carols by Candlelight organisers working quick to action their plan B

Rachel Chamberlain
By Rachel Chamberlain
November 25 2023 - 4:30am
BATHURST'S beloved Christmas event is on the move to a new venue after Machattie Park was forced to close due to the overwhelming number of bats in the trees.

