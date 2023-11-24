Platypi coach Grimshaw labels Vipers as favourites for grand final clash

PANORAMA Platypi have been the benchmark of the Western Women's Rugby League opens competition this season but coach Kev Grimshaw sees his team as the underdogs ahead of this Saturday's home grand final.
Platypi will be taking on the only team that's managed to beat them this campaign, Orange Vipers, as the Panorama squad aims to win its third straight opens title.
His team might be the minor premiers and have the home ground advantage at Jack Arrow Sporting Complex this weekend but Grimshaw said the round two loss to their rivals counts for a lot.
"We played Orange in our second game and they're the only team that's beaten us," he said.
"They've probably got a bit of an advantage there by knowing that they can beat us, so I'd say that they're probably favourites for this one.
"It's been a close competition, and they're the only side to get the better of us, but we'll be ready for them obviously."
However, since that 32-26 defeat there's been no-one that's been able to get close to the two-time defending champs.
And there's one game in particular where Grimshaw believes his side gave themselves a tremendous amount of belief that they could go all the way.
"I thought the turning point was at Mudgee (in round four) because we went there undermanned. That's was a crunch game for us because if we lost there we were probably no chance of hosting the final," he said.
"A loss would have put Orange on top and I didn't see them faultering. It showed a lot of girls that if they stepped up then they could do the job for us, and it showed that everyone was trending in the right direction.
"That set the platform for us. We've just built up slowly upon that."
The opens side will be one of three Panorama teams in action on grand final day, alongside the under 12s and 14s.
Panorama's under 16s and 18s also reached the semi-final stage.
The senior squad have been leading by example throughout the 2023 campaign and have been reaching every goal that Grimshaw has laid out before them.
Now there's just one more left to achieve.
"The expectation for us at the start of the season was that we should make the grand final," he said.
"Obviously the grand final is a different game to everything else, and once you're there it's a different sort of experience."
"What I stress to the girls is that it's not the same as last year's game or the year before because there's a lot of new personnel in this side. This team here has the chance to win a grand final as a group."
Platypi will be without Molly Kennedy for the big game but will call upon the services of under 18s trio Beth Anderson, Sarah Morley and Taliyah Chatfield for the decider.
"We also had three under 18s players come into our grand final team last year as well, so the opportunity has arisen again for more of those girls to join our side," Grimshaw said.
"I only spoke to the three girls on Monday and asked if they'd be interested in the opportunity. How I know whether they'll be right for the game is their response, and the three of them just looked at me and said 'We're ready to go'."
Kick-off in the main game at Jack Arrow Sporting Complex will be 4.30pm.
