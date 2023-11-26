Western Advocate
Monday, 27 November 2023
Home/News/Court and Crime
Court

Needles scattered on footwell leads to conviction for self-confessed user

By Court Reporter
Updated November 27 2023 - 8:04am, first published 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

SCATTERED needles in the footwell of a car spotted by police has led to a criminal conviction for a self-confessed drug user.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.