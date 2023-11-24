Opponents of Glanmire solar farm called to have say at public meetings

OPPONENTS of a proposed solar farm in the Central West have been called to make their submissions ahead of two public meetings around the turn of the month.
Independent Planning Commission NSW will host a meetings at Rydges Mount Panorama on Thursday, November 30, and Friday, December 1, on a proposed solar farm by Elgin Energy at Glanmire.
The community has until Monday, November 27, to make a submission against the proposal, which has been strongly apposed by the Glanmire Action Group, made up of both neighbouring landholders and community members.
Karyn Taylor, a member of the local community, said she's concerned about a proposed solar farm going on prime cultivation land.
"This particular land here is cropped," she said.
"Everyone is aware that we are heading into a climate crisis and yet we're essentially throwing away cropping land, under the wheels of renewables that will have a very limited life.
"There's no guarantee that someone will rectify that land at the end of the day because there's no structure that's in place to fund the rectification of the land."
Ms Taylor feels that if the solar farm is approved, it will lead to a cumulative effect across the state.
"You allow one to go through and then they just populate," she said.
"The government just allows it. It's just a fast solution for them, to get them to reach their renewable targets.
"They're throwing farming communities under that bus."
The land is privately owned and would be leased to Elgin Energy for the solar farm project.
Ms Taylor believes that just because the land is privately owned, doesn't mean an owner or leaser can use it however they want.
"Anyone who wants to utilise land needs to actually go through a planning process, to understand the impact of this proposal on the community around them," she said.
"I don't think that owning the land or leasing the land gives anyone the right to do what they want with the land, because we as a broader community of people in Australia must protect our assets.
"We've got export markets that we need to protect, we've got an economy that we really need to prop up and we've got communities to feed."
Bathurst MP Paul Toole is supporting the Glanmire Action Group's fight against the proposed solar farm.
He called on the community to make sure that they put in a submission by the deadline date.
"The community is clearly opposed to this proposal," he said.
"There are neighbours, there are people across this community that are saying this is the wrong spot, the wrong location to put a solar farm.
"It's on prime agricultural land, which will feed this state. It is not suitable for solar panels to be constructed here in this local community."
Glanmire Action Group spokesperson Peter Hennessy said this proposal is greatly impacting on neighbouring farms.
"This location is among the best grain growing land in the district and right at the green belt entrance to Bathurst," he said.
"Grain growing neighbours can't get insurance to cover their public liability risk. They will be forced out of business."
Speakers must register on the commission's website.
The deadline for speaker registrations is 12pm on November 27.
