Developer told to switch up house plans in response to heritage concerns

PLANS for a new house in Rocket Street will need to be altered to better reflect the heritage of the area.
It comes after concerns were raised by the Bathurst branch of the National Trust about the loss of another old house in the heritage conservation area.
Bathurst Regional Council received a development application in July, 2023 seeking consent to demolish the semi-detached houses and shed at 74 to 76 Rocket Street and in their place build a four-bedroom brick veneer home.
The semi-detached mid Victorian houses were built sometime between 1860 and 1875 and over the years have deteriorated.
A building condition survey finalised in July, 2023 determined the houses to be in very poor condition, in part due to many years of neglect, and cited evidence of long-term movement patterns and major damage throughout.
The total cost to remediate the building exceeds $500,000, and it would still continue to deteriorate as the footing system and floor members would not be sufficient and rebuilding would require almost complete demolition.
While the cost to replace the building as proposed in the DA would be greater, at $891,000, council staff said it was "justifiable given the condition of the building and the extent of works needed to remediate".
They recommended the DA be approved, subject to conditions.
But the Bathurst branch of the National Trust was concerned about the loss of what it believes to be "increasingly rare examples of Victorian semi-detached cottage and possibly the only pair situated in the centre of a city block".
If the building couldn't be saved, the Trust recommended the original facade be reinstated.
Some councillors shared the concerns and, when making their determination on November 15, 2023, added a new condition consent.
As a result, the developer is required to produce amended plans for the replacement building that have a facade that is in keeping with the original building.
"I don't think it's a big stretch from what we've got here. I imagine it would be a fairly quick amendment to change," councillor Marg Hogan said.
"We're talking, really, about veranda elements and potentially the windows - window ledges and so forth - just to bring it back in keeping with what was there before."
Councillors Warren Aubin and Robert Taylor were the only ones to vote against it. Cr Kirralee Burke was absent on the night and did not vote.
