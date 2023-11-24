Anderson looks to make her mark against older opposition

THEY will be three of the youngest players on the field during this Saturday's Western Women's Rugby League opens grand final but you can guarantee Beth Anderson, Taliyah Chatfield and Sarah Morley are sure to make an impact.
The under 18s Panorama Platypi trio have received the call up to play in the open age decider against the Orange Vipers this weekend at Jack Arrow Sporting Complex.
They will be no strangers to the team, having already enjoyed the chance to play in the senior squad at various stages this year.
But with injuries and absences to the Platypi opens team they have the chance to see how they fare under the pressure of a grand final situation against older opposition.
Anderson was more than happy to accept an invitation into the opens team from coach Kev Grimshaw when the opportunity arose on Monday.
"I played a couple games up with them throughout the season and I was very keen to play again, and Kev's a great coach.
"They have a couple of their important players out this weekend so I think he wanted to have a couple of us up there, which is great experience, and we're moving up with them as well so we have to get used to being in that team.
"The grand final will obviously be way different, especially going for the three-peat."
All three of the talented trio have been identified as future talents by NRLW clubs.
Anderson and Chatfield are preparing for their upcoming trial game with the Penrith Panthers as they try to lock up a Tarsha Gale squad spot while Morley is currently in the train-on squad with the St George Illawarra Dragons.
Their Platypi under 18s team narrowly missed out on an opportunity to play in a grand final of their own after they went down 32-24 to the Vipers in last weekend's semi-final.
If there's any silver lining to that defeat for Anderson, Chatfield and Morley it's that they won't be on double duty for the last day of the season and can put all their focus into the test at senior level.
It will be one of the biggest tests of Anderson's six-year career in rugby league to date.
Platypi will be facing the only side to have had their measure this season, so Anderson's keen to be a part of the
"I think everyone will be really hyped for it," she said.
"Our girls definitely didn't play as well as they could have in that previous game against them.
"No-one was up to their usual standard ... so hopefully if everyone gels together and plays to their ability then they can knock it out of the park."
The grand final will act as the perfect tune up for the under 18s trio as they try to take the next step in their careers at the Tarsha Gale level.
Anderson said it's been amazing to watch new opportunities emerge for aspiring women's tackle rugby league players.
"Our under 18s side paired a lot with the under 12s and we had a really good bond with them. They eat, sleep and breathe football and that's so good to see," she said.
"For us at that age we were never sure whether we'd continue playing football because we couldn't really go anywhere with it at the time.
"Our under 12s can just keep going and going and they're going to be incredible. Honestly, they're already incredible. They're in a grand final as well on Saturday."
