Is this the future of news?

WHAT does the future look like? It's a question we're increasingly asking ourselves in the news business.
Things are changing fast in the news space, driven by technology and data that has allowed us to better understand our readers but has also atomised the bulk audiences we once served with hardcopy newspapers, radio and television broadcasts. Back in the analogue days the market was fairly neatly divided between those three channels.
Today, television networks are acting like newspapers and publishing online, radio stations are collaborating with print newsrooms to extend their reach and newspapers are acting more like broadcasters, slicing and dicing their content, making videos and delivering it across multiple platforms.
Different audiences are engaging with our reporting in different ways, from email newsletters, to TikTok to Instagram. Some of them even read the printed version.
One trend is the exponential growth in video content. Major legacy newspaper brands including ACM, which owns this masthead, are investing heavily in video production and training in response to morphing audience habits.
Streaming has changed the way we watch television which is a challenge to traditional broadcasters but also an opportunity for businesses like ours that were traditionally excluded from that space by high production costs.
Today, we already ask our reporters to give us a first breaking take, updates and reaction on a story that can result in them filing the same piece two or three times.
The video revolution means those reporters are now increasingly being asked to rethink how they tell their stories by filming their own video content, editing it on smartphones and packaging it themselves.
With so much more content coming at audiences and a news cycle that's continuing to accelerate and splinter, we're also finding readers increasingly looking to us not just for news, but context. We're exploring ways to explain an increasingly complex world to them.
I've never subscribed to the "golden days are behind us" way of thinking. I'm excited about the journey we're on, it's a great time to be in the news game.
Let me know what you think. I always appreciate hearing from our readers about how we can do a better job to give you value for your subscription. So get in touch, there's a lot to talk about.
