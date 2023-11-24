Western Advocate
Friday, 24 November 2023
Home/News/Court and Crime
Court

'Cold and calculated': Handcuffed teen knocked officer unconscious

By Staff Reporters
Updated November 24 2023 - 2:35pm, first published 2:34pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A teenage boy has been locked-up for stealing a car, breaking in to a house and headbutting an officer at a youth detention facility.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.