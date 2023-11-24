Booth, Colman ready to relish another grand final experience

THEY know what Western Women's Rugby League grand final day is all about at this point but the thrill of reaching another decider never gets old for Panorama Platypi pairing Xanthe Booth and Sarah Colman.
They're part of a Panorama side who will be shooting for three straight opens titles when they face the Orange Vipers at Jack Arrow Sporting Complex on Saturday.
Booth and Colman, who also ply their trade for the Bathurst Bulldogs in Central West Rugby Union, can help establish a Panorama Platypi dynasty with success this weekend.
"It's a relief to know that we're back here now, after having to get through the semi-final, and it's such a good feeling," Booth said.
"We definitely won't underestimate Orange. They weren't even in this position last season so they're going to be very hungry.
"To be in our third consecutive grand final is amazing. There was a lot of pressure and expectations on the team to perform. To have as many great games as we did to get to where we are now is great to see," Colman added.
Colman has an opportunity to claim a second piece of silverware in as many months following her success at the recent Australian Rugby Shield in Queensland.
Platypi fullback Tiana Anderson was also a part of that success.
The Corellas pair and Booth are just two pieces of a Platypi team overflowing with talent.
Securing the services of NRLW contracted player Cheynoah Amone at the start of the season was a massive boost to the team's championship defence.
However, a competition isn't won on individual talent alone.
That was evident in the round two defeat to the Vipers - Platypi's only loss of the regular season.
The 32-26 loss at Pride Park gave Panorama plenty to ponder early in their campaign, and since then it's been a case of gradual improvement for the Platypi women.
"I remember the (round four) game against Mudgee we took over only 13 players and some under 18s subs. Kev said to us that if we could get the job done it would be one of the best wins in our club's history, and we ended up winning pretty convincingly," Colman said.
"That was a great boost for us to get to where we are now."
Three Platypi teams will be in action on grand final day (under 12s and 14s also qualified) while all five teams managed to reach semi-finals.
It continues a year of brilliant growth for a club that's not only had success on the field but built up a great community away from it as well.
"After all these years we've really built up a bit of a culture. The younger girls have got around us a bit more and we've been helping out at our training sessions," Booth said.
"We had a game against the 16s and we were expecting to take it easy on them but they really brought it. It's great getting around those younger girls.
"It meant a lot to get five teams into the semi-finals and having three reach a home grand final is pretty special for the club. It'll be great to get around the 12s and 14s," Colman said.
