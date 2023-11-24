Police appealing for information following two armed robberies in Kelso

POLICE have released CCTV footage in an appeal for public information following two armed robberies in state's west.
Chifley Police District established Strike Force Officeblock to investigate two separate armed robberies at businesses in the Kelso area.
About 2.30am on Friday, October 27, police were called to a service station on the Sydney Road, following reports of a break and enter.
Police say a white Toyota hatchback rammed the store front before two men - armed with knives and faces covered - stole cash and cigarettes before fleeing in the vehicle.
The store attendant, a 57-year-old man, was not injured.
A crime scene was established, and an investigation commenced into the incident.
Following inquiries, police have released CCTV of two people who they believe can assist with inquiries.
One is seen wearing black shoes, black pants, and a black/yellow hooded jumper. The other is depicted wearing black shoes with yellow heel, red pants, and a khaki hooded jumper.
Chifley Police District is also investigating a second armed robbery at a licensed premises on the Great Western Highway, Kelso, at around 11.35pm on Monday, November 6.
Investigators were told a man - allegedly armed with knife - entered and demanded money before he fleeing the scene.
No one was injured.
The man is described as being of Aboriginal/Torres Strait Islander appearance, approximately 180 centimetres tall, of slim build. He was seen wearing a black hooded jumper, a black cap, a black face mask, black latex gloves, black pants, black shoes and carrying a shoulder bag.
Following initial inquiries, investigators have reason to believe the incidents are link.
Anyone with information about these incidents is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
