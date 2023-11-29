Western Advocate
Wednesday, 29 November 2023
Home/Multimedia/Footy Mulitmedia
Photos

Faces spotted at the Evans Arts Council Craft Show and Sale

Rachel Chamberlain
By Rachel Chamberlain
Updated November 29 2023 - 5:10pm, first published 5:09pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

THE Evans Arts Council held its 2023 Craft Show and Sale on Saturday, November 25.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

Login or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rachel Chamberlain

Rachel Chamberlain

Senior journalist

I have been a journalist at the Western Advocate since 2014.

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.