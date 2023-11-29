Faces spotted at the Evans Arts Council Craft Show and Sale

THE Evans Arts Council held its 2023 Craft Show and Sale on Saturday, November 25.
The annual event is an opportunity for artisans in the region to showcase their skills by entering pieces they had made themselves.
Bathurst Panthers' Macquarie Room was filled with a range of items, including patchwork quilts, cushions, padded coat hangers, and knitted scarves, beanies and toys.
People showed up from 10am to browse the selection and purchase some of the crafts, which they might have designated as Christmas gifts for their family members and friends.
Some items had fixed prices on them or, alternatively, there was a make-an-offer table with books, balls of wool and more available to buy for a donation.
While there, people could also watch a live demonstration of diamond art by Cindy Rogers.
